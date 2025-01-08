Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cleanspark Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cleanspark CLSK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.08%. Currently, Cleanspark has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In CLSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of CLSK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,040.44 today based on a price of $10.11 for CLSK at the time of writing.

Cleanspark's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

