Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Westinghouse Air Brake Stock In The Last 15 Years

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.72%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAB stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,017.40 today based on a price of $189.14 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 15 Years

