If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.85%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,101.15 today based on a price of $91.23 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

