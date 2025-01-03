$100 Invested In Republic Servs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Republic Servs RSG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.4%. Currently, Republic Servs has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion.

Buying $100 In RSG: If an investor had bought $100 of RSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.90 today based on a price of $198.92 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Servs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

