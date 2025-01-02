Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insmed Stock In The Last 10 Years

Insmed INSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion.

Buying $100 In INSM: If an investor had bought $100 of INSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $455.70 today based on a price of $69.95 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.