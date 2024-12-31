December 31, 2024 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Green Brick Partners 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Green Brick Partners GRBK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.37%. Currently, Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion.

Buying $100 In GRBK: If an investor had bought $100 of GRBK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $493.79 today based on a price of $56.49 for GRBK at the time of writing.

Green Brick Partners's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
