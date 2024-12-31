If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ciena CIEN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.15%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $1000 of CIEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,025.56 today based on a price of $85.20 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

