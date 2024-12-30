$100 Invested In Morningstar 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Morningstar MORN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.17%. Currently, Morningstar has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion.

Buying $100 In MORN: If an investor had bought $100 of MORN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $518.55 today based on a price of $339.81 for MORN at the time of writing.

Morningstar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

