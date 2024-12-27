$100 Invested In United Rentals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

United Rentals URI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.91%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion.

Buying $100 In URI: If an investor had bought $100 of URI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,136.85 today based on a price of $716.54 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.