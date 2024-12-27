In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.47 9.26 10.13 9.77% $22.06 $33.21 18.87% Alphabet Inc 25.94 7.62 7.20 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 11.72 0.87 1.69 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 93.50 6.99 5.99 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 31.18 2.98 6.43 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 368.67 2.28 3.38 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Yelp Inc 24.21 3.53 2.06 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% JOYY Inc 12.85 0.43 1.18 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Ziff Davis Inc 42.15 1.38 1.86 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Weibo Corp 6.74 0.67 1.45 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Tripadvisor Inc 55.42 2.13 1.18 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Hello Group Inc 7.94 0.84 0.95 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 61.85 2.7 3.03 2.99% $4.21 $6.75 4.12%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 28.47 is lower than the industry average by 0.46x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.26 relative to the industry average by 3.43x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.13 , which is 3.34x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.77% is 6.78% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.06 Billion , which is 5.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.21 Billion , which indicates 4.92x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.87% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.12%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

