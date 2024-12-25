December 25, 2024 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.58%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,415.99 today based on a price of $258.10 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
