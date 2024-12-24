Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning KULR Tech Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

KULR Tech Gr KULR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.92%. Currently, KULR Tech Gr has a market capitalization of $818.33 million.

Buying $1000 In KULR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KULR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,280.00 today based on a price of $3.42 for KULR at the time of writing.

KULR Tech Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.