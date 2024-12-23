December 23, 2024 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Goldman Sachs Gr GS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.87%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Gr has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $246.87 today based on a price of $571.21 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$571.210.90%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved