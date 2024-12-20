$100 Invested In Caterpillar 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.53%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion.

Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $390.57 today based on a price of $366.04 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

