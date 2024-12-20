$100 Invested In Murphy USA 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.22%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion.

Buying $100 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $100 of MUSA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $435.98 today based on a price of $519.99 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

