$1000 Invested In BJ's Wholesale Club 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.25%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In BJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,239.10 today based on a price of $94.32 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

