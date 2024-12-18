December 18, 2024 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.39%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion.

Buying $100 In ODFL: If an investor had bought $100 of ODFL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,685.71 today based on a price of $191.77 for ODFL at the time of writing.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

