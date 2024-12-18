If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.39%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion.

Buying $100 In ODFL: If an investor had bought $100 of ODFL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,685.71 today based on a price of $191.77 for ODFL at the time of writing.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.