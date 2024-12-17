If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cigna CI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.18%. Currently, Cigna has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion.

Buying $100 In CI: If an investor had bought $100 of CI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $996.09 today based on a price of $265.59 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

