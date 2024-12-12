$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ExlService Holdings EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.82%. Currently, ExlService Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,802.12 today based on a price of $46.07 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.