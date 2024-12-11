Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Analog Devices Stock In The Last 15 Years

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.99%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,074.62 today based on a price of $216.55 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

