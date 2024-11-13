Robert Goldstein Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.26M In Las Vegas Sands Stock

Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands LVS, reported an insider sell on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Goldstein's decision to sell 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,264,848.

Las Vegas Sands's shares are actively trading at $49.47, experiencing a up of 0.43% during Wednesday's morning session.

Delving into Las Vegas Sands's Background

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

A Deep Dive into Las Vegas Sands's Financials

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 47.32% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.38. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, Las Vegas Sands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 24.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.25 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.89, Las Vegas Sands demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Las Vegas Sands's Insider Trades.

