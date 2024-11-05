Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Air Products & Chemicals 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Air Products & Chemicals APD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.38%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In APD: If an investor had bought $1000 of APD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,030.62 today based on a price of $305.85 for APD at the time of writing.

Air Products & Chemicals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.