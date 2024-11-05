Here's How Much $1000 Invested In PG&E 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

PG&E PCG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.21%. Currently, PG&E has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In PCG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PCG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,093.36 today based on a price of $20.03 for PCG at the time of writing.

PG&E's Performance Over Last 5 Years

