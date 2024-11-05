$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

NRG Energy NRG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.49%. Currently, NRG Energy has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion.

Buying $100 In NRG: If an investor had bought $100 of NRG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.21 today based on a price of $86.00 for NRG at the time of writing.

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

