Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Masimo 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Masimo MASI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.82%. Currently, Masimo has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In MASI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MASI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,655.84 today based on a price of $144.22 for MASI at the time of writing.

Masimo's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.