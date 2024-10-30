$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $16,000 Today

Cadence Design Sys CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.98%. Currently, Cadence Design Sys has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,960.37 today based on a price of $289.01 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Sys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

