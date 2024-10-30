$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

United Rentals URI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.05%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion.

Buying $100 In URI: If an investor had bought $100 of URI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $559.33 today based on a price of $807.71 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.