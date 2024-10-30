SVP & Chief Legal Officer At Herc Hldgs Sells $1.07M Of Stock

It was reported on October 29, that S. Wade Sheek, SVP & Chief Legal Officer at Herc Hldgs HRI executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Sheek executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Herc Hldgs with a total value of $1,065,600.

Herc Hldgs's shares are actively trading at $210.86, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Herc Hldgs

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third-largest equipment rental company (4% market share) in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with a fleet size of $6.4 billion. It serves commercial and residential construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-year-plus history, the company has rented equipment such as aerial lifts to its customers for intermittent use. More recently, it has broadened its catalog to include a host of specialty items. Separately, Herc Holdings' strategy now incorporates long-term rentals to industrial customers where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site.

Herc Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Herc Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 39.9% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Herc Hldgs's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.3.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.26 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.74 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 7.36, Herc Hldgs presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Herc Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.