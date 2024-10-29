In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cheniere Energy LNG and its primary competitors in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cheniere Energy Background

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cheniere Energy Inc 9.72 9.31 2.63 20.2% $1.93 $1.7 -20.75% Williams Companies Inc 22.54 5.20 6.12 3.25% $1.43 $1.35 -5.92% Enterprise Products Partners LP 11.12 2.26 1.17 5.0% $2.31 $1.72 26.59% Energy Transfer LP 13.78 1.64 0.65 3.37% $4.19 $3.91 13.15% ONEOK Inc 21.24 3.36 2.78 4.71% $1.58 $1.74 31.14% Kinder Morgan Inc 21.95 1.81 3.63 2.06% $1.58 $2.02 3.56% MPLX LP 10.62 3.27 4.13 8.65% $1.74 $1.19 7.53% Targa Resources Corp 34.68 14.62 2.27 11.54% $0.98 $1.02 4.65% Western Midstream Partners LP 9.81 4.40 4.24 11.34% $0.64 $0.69 22.67% Plains All American Pipeline LP 15.10 1.14 0.24 1.75% $0.76 $0.47 11.47% DT Midstream Inc 21.07 2.02 8.88 2.3% $0.23 $0.19 8.93% Antero Midstream Corp 18.60 3.37 6.30 4.02% $0.22 $0.18 4.17% EnLink Midstream LLC 49.03 7.39 0.99 4.2% $0.31 $0.33 2.18% Frontline PLC 7.40 1.81 2.28 7.81% $0.27 $0.22 8.44% Ultrapar Participacoes SA 8.16 1.59 0.18 3.12% $1.49 $2.11 9.3% Hess Midstream LP 15.17 7.82 1.76 11.39% $0.28 $0.31 12.7% Plains GP Holdings LP 21.61 2.35 0.07 2.59% $0.74 $0.82 11.47% Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA 31.41 1.94 6.42 5.63% $178.98 $147.88 25.83% Hafnia Ltd 3.88 1.27 1.05 10.64% $0.33 $0.47 18.58% Scorpio Tankers Inc 4.77 1.06 2.27 8.0% $0.31 $0.25 15.6% TORM PLC 3.43 1.26 1.50 9.46% $0.26 $0.28 13.9% International Seaways Inc 4.27 1.17 2.16 7.86% $0.2 $0.14 -11.91% New Fortress Energy Inc 7.24 1.38 0.73 -5.57% $0.02 $0.16 -23.75% Average 16.22 3.28 2.72 5.6% $9.04 $7.61 9.56%

By carefully studying Cheniere Energy, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 9.72 is lower than the industry average by 0.6x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.31 , which is 2.84x the industry average, Cheniere Energy might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 2.63 , which is 0.97x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 20.2% is 14.6% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.93 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $1.7 Billion , which indicates 0.22x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -20.75% is significantly below the industry average of 9.56%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Cheniere Energy alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Cheniere Energy is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Cheniere Energy is undervalued compared to its peers in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. However, the high P/B ratio indicates the stock may be overvalued based on its book value. The low P/S ratio implies the company's sales are relatively cheap compared to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and low revenue growth indicate potential challenges in profitability and operational efficiency compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.