Performance Comparison: Tesla And Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla TSLA in relation to its major competitors in the Automobiles industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 73.75 12.36 9.67 3.18% $4.22 $5.0 7.85% Toyota Motor Corp 7.14 0.97 0.76 3.81% $2464.05 $2428.45 12.24% General Motors Co 5.56 0.81 0.34 4.34% $6.79 $6.4 10.48% Honda Motor Co Ltd 6.56 0.54 0.35 3.02% $759.62 $1196.38 16.86% Ford Motor Co 11.53 1.01 0.25 4.24% $4.24 $4.56 6.35% Li Auto Inc 21.33 3.46 1.63 1.77% $1.22 $6.18 10.56% Thor Industries Inc 21.14 1.36 0.56 2.23% $0.22 $0.4 -7.45% Winnebago Industries Inc 121.64 1.22 0.53 -2.25% $-0.0 $0.09 -6.5% Average 27.84 1.34 0.63 2.45% $462.31 $520.35 6.08%

By carefully studying Tesla, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 73.75 for this company is 2.65x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 12.36 which exceeds the industry average by 9.22x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.67 , which is 15.35x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.18% is 0.73% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.22 Billion , which is 0.01x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $5.0 Billion is 0.01x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.85%, outperforming the industry average of 6.08%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Tesla against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating overvaluation. However, Tesla's high ROE suggests strong profitability relative to its peers. The low EBITDA and gross profit numbers may raise concerns about operational efficiency. On the other hand, the high revenue growth rate reflects a positive outlook for future performance in the Automobiles industry.

