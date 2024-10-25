$100 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.12%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,508.70 today based on a price of $901.29 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.