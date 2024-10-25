If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $600 Today

Primerica PRI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.52%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion.

Buying $100 In PRI: If an investor had bought $100 of PRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $556.61 today based on a price of $275.69 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

