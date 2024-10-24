$100 Invested In Vertiv Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vertiv Hldgs VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 46.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 60.46%. Currently, Vertiv Hldgs has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion.

Buying $100 In VRT: If an investor had bought $100 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,064.85 today based on a price of $109.61 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.