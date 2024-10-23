Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning O'Reilly Automotive Stock In The Last 5 Years

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.5%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,709.40 today based on a price of $1205.38 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.