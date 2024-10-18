Investigating Eli Lilly's Standing In Pharmaceuticals Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Eli Lilly LLY against its key competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Eli Lilly Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Eli Lilly and Co 112.95 60.89 21.30 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 40.36 32.06 14.06 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 27.19 5.53 4.56 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Merck & Co Inc 20.32 6.38 4.48 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 37.87 6.12 4.96 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.83 5.65 4.92 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 30 1.74 2.67 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 37.45 17.43 9.84 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 13.21 4.23 1.71 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 45.25 0.86 1.53 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.13 3.79 3.88 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 19.43 1.88 2.05 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 41.74 8.27 9.17 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Organon & Co 4.55 31.54 0.72 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 17.68 2.13 3.26 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 27.07 9.11 4.84 21.19% $34.06 $70.8 11.0%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Eli Lilly, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 112.95 for this company is 4.17x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 60.89 , which is 6.68x the industry average, Eli Lilly might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.3 , which is 4.4x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.5% is 1.31% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.12 Billion , which is 0.12x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $9.13 Billion , which indicates 0.13x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 35.98% exceeds the industry average of 11.0%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Eli Lilly in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Eli Lilly holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Eli Lilly, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Pharmaceuticals industry, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Eli Lilly's high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong performance relative to industry standards. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and profitability compared to its competitors in the sector.

