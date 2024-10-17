Here's How Much $100 Invested In Brinker International 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brinker International EAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.28%. Currently, Brinker International has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion.

Buying $100 In EAT: If an investor had bought $100 of EAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.01 today based on a price of $89.30 for EAT at the time of writing.

Brinker International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.