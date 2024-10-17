Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Targa Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.21%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,111.73 today based on a price of $161.92 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.