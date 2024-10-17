Here's How Much $100 Invested In Gilead Sciences 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.35%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,060.84 today based on a price of $87.29 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.