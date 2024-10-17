Here's How Much $100 Invested In Toll Brothers 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Toll Brothers TOL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.02%. Currently, Toll Brothers has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion.

Buying $100 In TOL: If an investor had bought $100 of TOL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $802.51 today based on a price of $156.41 for TOL at the time of writing.

Toll Brothers's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

