Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sterling Infrastructure 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sterling Infrastructure STRL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 44.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.82%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,013.70 today based on a price of $167.75 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.