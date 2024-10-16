Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cleanspark 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cleanspark CLSK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.12%. Currently, Cleanspark has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion.

Buying $100 In CLSK: If an investor had bought $100 of CLSK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.16 today based on a price of $11.96 for CLSK at the time of writing.

Cleanspark's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

