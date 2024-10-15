$1000 Invested In Manhattan Associates 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Manhattan Associates MANH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.12%. Currently, Manhattan Associates has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In MANH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MANH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,819.56 today based on a price of $304.64 for MANH at the time of writing.

Manhattan Associates's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

