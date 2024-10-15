Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Martin Marietta Materials 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Martin Marietta Materials MLM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.88%. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLM: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,922.62 today based on a price of $552.35 for MLM at the time of writing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.