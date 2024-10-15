$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,800 Today

HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.91%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion.

Buying $100 In HUBS: If an investor had bought $100 of HUBS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,794.98 today based on a price of $560.03 for HUBS at the time of writing.

HubSpot's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

