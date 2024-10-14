$1000 Invested In Arista Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.19%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,848.08 today based on a price of $413.50 for ANET at the time of writing.

