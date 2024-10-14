$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,800 Today

EMCOR Group EME has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.41%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion.

Buying $100 In EME: If an investor had bought $100 of EME stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,771.92 today based on a price of $450.45 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

