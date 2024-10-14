Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CoStar Gr 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CoStar Gr CSGP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.91%. Currently, CoStar Gr has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSGP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,373.61 today based on a price of $76.35 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

