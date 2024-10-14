$100 Invested In Nutanix 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.03%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion.

Buying $100 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $100 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.39 today based on a price of $65.55 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

