Here's How Much $100 Invested In Verisk Analytics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Verisk Analytics VRSK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.96%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion.

Buying $100 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $100 of VRSK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $448.02 today based on a price of $268.23 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.