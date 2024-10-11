$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,800 Today

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.55%. Currently, Capricor Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $616.28 million.

Buying $1000 In CAPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,785.99 today based on a price of $17.44 for CAPR at the time of writing.

Capricor Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

